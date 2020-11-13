Natural Heritage Fund Recipients Announced

Council has allocated $40,000 from its Natural Heritage Funding to assist private landowners to protect and enhance indigenous biodiversity on their land.

Any privately-owned land within the district is eligible for the funding, which is made available instead of rates remissions on a limited number of properties. Biodiversity protection and enhancement is a core activity of regional and unitary councils.

This year Council received seven funding applications requesting a combined total of $66,069. Applications were ranked on their biodiversity merit, considering the social, cultural and environmental attributes of a project.

As the funding sought exceeded the amount available, staff recommended allocating full funding to five projects and part funding to two.

The successful projects are:

Manuels Bush PMA Fencing Project to be granted $8,975

Maikaika Station Kahikatea Fencing Project to be granted $4,000

Kotare Station Fencing and Pest Control Project to be granted $10,000

Waihuka Wetland Restoration Project to be granted $10,000

Marumoko Road Swamp Restoration Project to be granted $2,700

Matokitoki Stream Riparian Project to be granted $1,875

Wheatstone Road Wetland Restoration Project to be granted $2,450

You can read more about each of the projects in Report 20 302 - Allocation of the Natural Heritage Fund found here.

To meet eligibility criteria, at least 50 percent of the total cost projects is to come from an alternative source.

Since its inception in 2013, the Natural Heritage Fund has helped fund 46 projects and allocated more than $300,000 for native planting, pest and weed control and stock exclusion fencing.

The aim is to protect and restore indigenous vegetation, wetlands and waterways.

The next funding round will open in August 2021. Please visit www.gdc.govt.nz/natural-heritage-fund for more information

