New Funding For Parks, Playgrounds And Sportsgrounds

The Assets and Services Committee has approved just over $3.2 million to fund local projects through its Land Subdivision Account, funded by levies charged to developers for reserves and community facilities.

Parks, reserves, sportsgrounds and playgrounds right across the district will receive funding to improve public facilities, benefitting the local community.

Funding has been allocated across a range of projects including: new drinking fountains at the Wither Hills Farm Park and Mountain Bike Park; the resurfacing of netball, basketball and tennis courts in Blenheim, Havelock, Seddon and Spring Creek; new lighting on Picton’s London Quay and an upgrade to Picton’s Memorial Park; gravelling the Snout Track and widening the Bob’s Bay Track; upgrading the lighting and parking area at the Queen Charlotte Lookout; and the formation of a new access way to Kahikatea Reserve in Spring Creek.

These projects have been approved for the year ending 30 June 2021, subject to ratification at the full Council meeting on Thursday 10 December.

