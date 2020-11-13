Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Safety Week: Auckland Transport Continues Work Towards Vision Zero Goal

Friday, 13 November 2020, 11:30 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

As part of Road Safety Week this week, Auckland Transport (AT) is evaluating its work to make Tāmaki Makaurau a safer place for everyone.

A recently released report shows while progress has been made in some areas of road safety, there is still work to be done when it comes to achieving AT’s Vision Zero goal of zero deaths or serious injuries on the network.

The International Transport Forum Road Safety Annual Report 2020 provides an overview of road safety performance for 42 countries participating in the working group on road safety.

The report shows New Zealand recorded 377 road deaths in 2018, one less than in 2017.

The New Zealand death rate in 2018 was 7.7 deaths per 100, 000 people. The average in the European Union was 4.9 deaths per 100, 000 people in 2018.

The report says deaths by road type shows that the rural network is the deadliest. In 2018, 64 per cent of deaths occurred on rural roads, while 36 per cent occurred on urban roads.

In 2018, speed was a contributing factor in 102 fatal crashes out of a total 310.

Last year, AT’s board passed the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019. Its implementation on 30 June this year is one piece of the puzzle when it comes to fixing the road safety crisis.

This work followed AT adopting Vision Zero as its safety strategy and establishing the Tāmaki Makaurau Road Safety Governance Group to work closely with partners and key stakeholders.

Bryan Sherritt, AT’s Executive General Manager of Safety, says inappropriate speed is one of the main causes of road crashes in New Zealand.

“It’s simply unacceptable for anyone to lose their life or be injured on our network, so we are continuing to deliver a wide range of safety improvements to make it safer to travel on our roads - whether you are travelling in a car, in a truck, on a bike, by motorbike, or on foot.

“During lockdown, we observed an uptake of people using active modes to explore their neighbourhoods, so we will be continuing to make it easier and safer to walk and cycle in and around the city centre.

“Working with our road safety partners, like road safety charity Brake NZ, we aim to realise our Vision Zero goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 2050.”

To see the full report: https://www.itf-oecd.org/sites/default/files/new-zealand-road-safety.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability

Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>

National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government

National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>

ALSO:

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 