QLDC Reappoints Mike Theelen As Chief Executive

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Elected Members have reappointed current Chief Executive Mike Theelen effective from February 2021.

At a public excluded session at the end of the 29 October meeting of Full Council, the recruitment process concluded with a decision by Council to appoint incumbent Mr Theelen for a further five years.

Mayor Jim Boult said the outcome of a robust recruitment process ensures consistency and strong leadership at a time of change and uncertainty in the community.

“Not only was Mr Theelen the strongest candidate, his reappointment gives the organisation stability and continuity at a time when none of us can predict how the effects of COVID-19 will continue to impact our district and what that means for QLDC.”

“Mr Theelen has created a strong, high performing management team and leads the can-do culture that the Council needs in both good times and bad. He has proven he and his team can deliver and I am confident that the operational management of Council remains in exceptional hands for the next five years,” said Mayor Boult.

“It only remains for me, on behalf of myself and fellow elected members, to offer our sincere congratulations to Mr Theelen on his reappointment.”

© Scoop Media

