Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Precautionary Health Guidance Provided To Pukemiro And Glen Afton Communities

Saturday, 14 November 2020, 7:14 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A precautionary health notice has today been given to all residents living within three kilometres of Puke Coal’s construction and demolition landfill in Pukemiro. A fire has been burning at the site since August.

A preliminary public health assessment was completed late yesterday based on a report from ESR (the Institute of Environmental Science and Research) which referenced a similar event overseas. It indicated there was potential for increased levels of dioxins in the environment as a result of the landfill fire.

Testing has not yet been done locally as it requires specialised equipment which is on its way from overseas. The scale and quantity of plastic material in the Puke Coal fire is not well understood at this stage. This makes it difficult to compare directly to the overseas example.

Waikato Regional Council Resource Use acting director Brent Sinclair, who is leading the Incident Management Team for the landfill fire, said although the presence of dioxins had not been confirmed, and as a precautionary measure following advice from the Waikato DHB public health unit, it was recommended that pregnant and breastfeeding women seek accommodation outside of the affected area, at least three kilometres from the site of the fire.

“This is the recommendation by Waikato DHB’s public health unit and it holds until environmental testing shows dioxin levels aren’t elevated or until we know the fire is out and no longer a risk.”

The levels of dioxins observed in the overseas event were treated as a potential risk for unborn and breastfeeding babies. While unproven, the risk noted related to possible fertility issues for a child once they’ve grown up.

“if there is potential risk then we will take a precautionary response,” said Mr Sinclair.

A team of people today went door-to-door in the community surrounding the landfill to ensure everyone received the precautionary guidance. This is not a densely populated area, and the guidance is expected to apply to only a small number of people.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion said today’s welfare response team advised some members of the Pukemiro and Glen Afton communities to find other accommodation.

“This is a precautionary approach because we promised the community we would do everything we could,” Mr Ion said.

“We have acted quickly on the recommendation from the public health unit because we said that as soon as we had new information to share, we would. We acknowledge this may cause stress to our communities, but we want to ensure you are kept safe.

“Those who are moving elsewhere for the time-being are asked to call Waikato District Council on 0800 492 452. For those that don’t have friends or family to stay with, let council know and we will help. Waikato Tainui have said they’re also here to help and are standing up their 0800 TAINUI number.”

Mr Sinclair also acknowledged the stress the community had been under since the fire broke out.

“We know this precautionary notice won’t help the stress you are feeling. However, please remember, our advice has always been to stay out of the smoke and away from the odour, and that message remains for everyone.”

Waikato regional Council has been monitoring for airborne inhalable particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) in Glen Afton and Pukemiro and the results have been within World Health Organisation guidelines.

Waikato Regional Council, with support from the Waikato District Council, has a formal investigation underway into potential breaches of the Resource Management Act (RMA) in relation to the landfill site. Two abatement notices have been issued to the landfill landowner.

A copy of the flyer given to local residents today can be found here.

A map of the area, including the 3km radius, can be found here.

The Incident Management Team was set up to understand and mitigate the risks on the community. The team is being led by Waikato Regional Council and includes Waikato District Council, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the Waikato District Health Board and Waikato-Tainui. WorkSafe NZ, the Environmental Protection Authority and Ministry for the Environment have also had some involvement. Waikato Civil Defence is taking a coordination role in the incident response.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Adrian Orr’s Lending Scheme, The Collins Reshuffle And The Trump Coup

Does anyone under 50 know why “Muldoonist” is a bad word? David Seymour was one year old when Robert Muldoon lost the 1984 snap election. With that in mind, Seymour’s calling out of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr’s recent stimulatory actions as “Muldoonist” and “unorthodox” (while slagging Orr himself as a “liability”) should be treated as a tantrum best handled by putting Seymour back in his cot again, until he cries himself to sleep. The adults have got this... More>>

 

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability

Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>

National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government

National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>

ALSO:

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 