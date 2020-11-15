Serious Crash, Gorge Road Invercargill Highway - Southern
Sunday, 15 November 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Gorge Road Invercargill Highway.
The single-vehicle
crash occurred at around 6.15am.
One person reportedly
has serious injuries.
The westbound lane is blocked
and diversions are in place at Kapuka North Road and Seaward
Downs
Road.
