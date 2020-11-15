Cobham Drive, Kilbirnie - Wellington
Sunday, 15 November 2020, 3:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on Cobham Drive, Kilbirnie.
Another
person had minor injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is
at the scene.
The westbound lanes remain closed while
the scene is examined.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the area.
Diversions are in
place.
