Gorge Road-Invercargill Highway Reopen - Southern

The Gorge Road-Invercargill Highway has reopened following the serious crash this morning.
Police thank motorists for their patience while the closure was in place.
Does anyone under 50 know why “Muldoonist” is a bad word? David Seymour was one year old when Robert Muldoon lost the 1984 snap election. With that in mind, Seymour’s calling out of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr’s recent stimulatory actions as “Muldoonist” and “unorthodox” (while slagging Orr himself as a “liability”) should be treated as a tantrum best handled by putting Seymour back in his cot again, until he cries himself to sleep. The adults have got this... More>>
Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas
The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>
Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows
The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>
Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas
The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>
Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update
Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>
Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability
Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>
National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government
National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>
Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging
News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>