Serious Crash - State Highway 26/Harbottle Road, Motumaoho - Waikato
Sunday, 15 November 2020, 6:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-car crash
on Harbottle Road near the intersection of SH26,
Motumaoho.
Police were advised at about
6.20pm.
Initial indications are that four people are
seriously injured.
The road is closed and cordons are
currently in place at the intersection of SH26 and Schollum
Road and SH26 and Kuranui Road.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area or expect
delays.
