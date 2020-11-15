Serious Crash - State Highway 26/Harbottle Road, Motumaoho - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a single-car crash on Harbottle Road near the intersection of SH26, Motumaoho.

Police were advised at about 6.20pm.

Initial indications are that four people are seriously injured.

The road is closed and cordons are currently in place at the intersection of SH26 and Schollum Road and SH26 and Kuranui Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

