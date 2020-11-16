Update: Serious Crash- State Highway 26/Harbottle Road, Motumaoho - Waikato
Monday, 16 November 2020, 5:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
15 November
The cordon has now
been lifted at the intersection of State Highway
26/Harbottle Road, Motumaoho following the earlier serious
crash.
Police enquiries into the circumstances are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more