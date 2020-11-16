State Highway 35, Te Araroa - Eastern
Monday, 16 November 2020, 8:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious single vehicle crash
on State Highway 35, Te Araroa.
Emergency services
were alerted to the car vs tree crash at around
5:46am.
An update on injuries will be provided when
able.
Currently, the road is not closed however
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
