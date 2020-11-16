Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Clinic For Not-for-profits Seeking Funding

Monday, 16 November 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Community groups keen to learn more about where and how to access financial support are encouraged to attended a funding clinic at Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre on Wednesday 25 November.

The drop-in clinic, which will be held from 10.30am to 3pm, provides the opportunity to speak one-on-one with representatives from the Department of Internal Affairs and the Wellington Community Trust for advice on what funding is available and where to start when getting your application in.

“As the impacts of COVID-19 are being felt across our district, many of our community groups are telling us they are managing growing demand for support and services,” says Tania Parata, Manager Connected Communities at the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“At the same time, some of the more traditional ways of raising funding, like business donations, are getting much harder to secure. The great news is that there are a range of different local and national funding initiatives that offer financial support - you just need to know where to start looking.

“We see the hard mahi community and not-for-profit groups put in everyday to support those in need so we’re really proud to team up with our colleagues at the Department of Internal Affairs and the Wellington Community Trust to offer advice on what’s available and how to apply.”

There is no need to make a booking to talk to an expert, just drop in with your questions. Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre is located at 15 Ngahina Street, Paraparaumu.

