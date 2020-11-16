Annual Test Of Emergency Mobile Alert System Cancelled

The annual nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert system has been cancelled. The test was scheduled to occur between 6 and 7 pm on Sunday 22 November 2020.

In consideration of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, and the potential for confusion, we have decided not to proceed with the test.

The annual test of Emergency Mobile Alert allows us to evaluate the system, cell towers, and the ability for mobile phones to receive the alert. The test also helps to familiarise the public with what an Emergency Mobile Alert looks like and how their phone presents the message.

As the Emergency Mobile Alert system has been used a number of times this year for local and national emergencies, including nationwide alerts for the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the test is not necessary this year.

The results from last year’s nationwide test showed that more than two-thirds of New Zealanders received the test alert.

Find out more about the Emergency Mobile Alert system at https://getready.govt.nz/emergency-mobile-alert/.

