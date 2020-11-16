Pop-up Employment And Training Expo Coming To Nelson

Nelson's Elma Turner Library is hosting a pop-up Employment and Training Expo that aims to bring together employers on the hunt for staff, and job seekers.

Organised by the Ministry of Social Development with support from Nelson Public Libraries, the pop-up Expo will take place at Elma Turner Library on Friday 4 December from 11am-2pm.

Both employers and training providers will be exhibiting at the pop-up Expo and hope to speak to as many job seekers as possible about the employment and training opportunities they have available.

MSD Regional Commissioner for Nelson-Tasman, Marlborough and the West Coast, Craig Churchill, said employment and training was a key focus of the Ministry given the economic impact of COVID-19.

“It’s exciting to partner with the library in this way to provide employers and trainers with another platform for reaching job seekers.

“We are particularly keen that our young people, heavily affected by job losses through the pandemic, are encouraged to find work and training in our region and to stay here to help us rebuild the economy.”

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said any moves to help connect the city’s employers, trainers and job seekers together were welcome.

“This is a great opportunity, and I encourage all of our job seekers, particularly those under 30, to get along and make what could be a life-changing connection with an organisation that needs you just as much as you need them.”

© Scoop Media

