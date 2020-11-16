Warning For Swimming Around Napier



Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is cautioning the public against swimming in Napier until water quality test results come back.

“The flood last week and associated sewage discharge mean that we do not recommend swimming in Napier waterways until testing has indicated the water quality is suitable for swimming again. Testing will take place on Monday and we will get final results on Wednesday, which will go online in the afternoon,” says Regional Council Team Leader Marine and Coasts, Anna Madarasz-Smith.

“We have applied a special status to sites around the Napier estuary to advise against swimming, however tests were taken prior to the intense rainfall experienced in Napier on Monday, so the results on our website may not reflect the current water quality. There are warnings in place on the website.”

“We will be meeting with Napier City Council and the Public Health Unit tomorrow to discuss this further.”

Check results by going to hbrc.govt.nz and searching #swim.

Find water quality results

© Scoop Media

