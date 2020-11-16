Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests After Incidents In Nelson

Monday, 16 November 2020, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three young people have been arrested in relation to a number of violent incidents in Nelson CBD over the last few weeks.

In the early hours of Saturday 31 October, a 22-year-old man was punched and kicked by two males in Fiddle Lane, which runs between Bridge Street and Buxton car park.

The victim received serious facial injuries and was flown to Hutt Hospital for surgery, and is now recovering at home.

“It is fortunate that a third male who was with the two offenders intervened, as the incident could have been more serious,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston, Nelson Area Manager: Investigations.

As a result of inquiries by Nelson CIB, including a review of CCTV, a 17-year-old male is due in Youth Court this week charged with Wounding with Intent to Injure.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the second offender and hold them to account.

Last Wednesday 11 November, there was an altercation at a local premises between a group of young people.

As a result, a youth is appearing before the Youth Court this week.

The following day, Thursday 12 November, a physical altercation between a group of young people saw a 16-year-old male later being put before the Youth Court on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate two others understood to be present.

“These are senseless acts of violence being committed by young offenders against young victims,” Detective Senior Sergeant Johnston says.

“The repercussions of these incidents are significant for both victims and offenders, and it is incredibly disappointing for Police when they happen.

“We treat any report of violence extremely seriously, and will work hard to hold offenders to account - as evidenced by these recent arrests.”

If you witness any suspicious or concerning behaviour, please let Police know straight away by calling 111.

