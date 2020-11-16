Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s Do The Simple Things To Stay Safe And Stay Open, Says Chamber Of Commerce

Monday, 16 November 2020, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

With the government's decision to introduce compulsory mask use on Auckland public transport and on domestic flights throughout the country, the Wellington Chamber of Commerce is supporting calls for these mandatory provisions to go further.

"We need to do the simple things now to ensure any spread of Covid-19 is kept to an absolute minimum," says John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Minister Hipkins said he is seeking advice from officials about extending mask use and mandatory QR code scanning. He would certainly have our support in doing so.

"Given there is current community transmission, however little, mask use on public transport in our major cities should be mandated, as should compulsory QR code scanning or signing in when entering businesses. These are easy ways to stop and track the spread of Covid-19 and cost next to nothing.

"Our business community cannot afford another lock-down. It is the small things individuals can do to keep businesses able to open and operate.

"Businesses also need to encourage visitors and customers to sign in or scan the tracer QR codes - all it needs to take is a friendly reminder from staff.

"Everything helps and the faster we can contact trace close contacts, the better we can contain any outbreak."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Adrian Orr’s Lending Scheme, The Collins Reshuffle And The Trump Coup

Does anyone under 50 know why “Muldoonist” is a bad word? David Seymour was one year old when Robert Muldoon lost the 1984 snap election. With that in mind, Seymour’s calling out of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr’s recent stimulatory actions as “Muldoonist” and “unorthodox” (while slagging Orr himself as a “liability”) should be treated as a tantrum best handled by putting Seymour back in his cot again, until he cries himself to sleep. The adults have got this... More>>

 

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 