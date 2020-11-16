Let’s Do The Simple Things To Stay Safe And Stay Open, Says Chamber Of Commerce

With the government's decision to introduce compulsory mask use on Auckland public transport and on domestic flights throughout the country, the Wellington Chamber of Commerce is supporting calls for these mandatory provisions to go further.

"We need to do the simple things now to ensure any spread of Covid-19 is kept to an absolute minimum," says John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Minister Hipkins said he is seeking advice from officials about extending mask use and mandatory QR code scanning. He would certainly have our support in doing so.

"Given there is current community transmission, however little, mask use on public transport in our major cities should be mandated, as should compulsory QR code scanning or signing in when entering businesses. These are easy ways to stop and track the spread of Covid-19 and cost next to nothing.

"Our business community cannot afford another lock-down. It is the small things individuals can do to keep businesses able to open and operate.

"Businesses also need to encourage visitors and customers to sign in or scan the tracer QR codes - all it needs to take is a friendly reminder from staff.

"Everything helps and the faster we can contact trace close contacts, the better we can contain any outbreak."

