Road Closed After Crash, State Highway 35 - Eastern
Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 35 near Tolaga Bay is closed after a truck
rolled this morning.
Emergency services were alerted
to the crash at 9.20am.
The truck driver is reported
to have suffered serious injuries.
A diversion is in
place at Paroa Road.
Motorists are asked to follow
signage and the directions of emergency personnel at the
scene.
