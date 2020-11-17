Local Comedy Club Might Reopen, But It Needs Your Help!

Good Times Comedy Club first opened in December 2019. Owner/operator Snap Versus Morality (he sold his last name to NZ card game, kiwis against morality, to fundraise for the club- now that’s commitment!) poured 5 years worth of energy, money and work to get Good Times open… and then 2020 hit.

If you’ve been to local stand up gig you’ll know that Otautahi has a wide range of talent. Snap has worked with many other icons in the community over the years to foster and develop new and existing talent. Over the years the quality of comedy on offer has transcended. The next logical step was a full time comedy club.

The support from locals was massive, the comedians were jumping from strength to strength - business was booming! When the lockdown hit, like most businesses, Good Times Comedy Club suffered, and being a young business, unfortunately closed its doors on November 2nd.

The community was devastated. Good Times Comedy Club before closing had 6 shows a week running with more than 20 opportunities for comics to perform every week.

‘We were seeing a massive growth in the skill sets and techniques of our artists - It’s such a shame to lose this opportunity for artists and audiences to share bloody good local art.’ Local comedian, Georgie Sivier, says.

But all hope is not lost. With the kind support of the landlord, performing community and hopefully you, Good Times will be opening for just 3 dates in December.

11th December : Phuck Trivia Christmas Special (Comedy Trivia Quiz)

19th December: Otautahi Favourites (Variety Show)

26th December: Good Times Boxing Day Special (Stand Up Comedy)

These events will be fundraisers to ensure the grand reopening of Good Times Comedy Club in 2021.

‘If we can get the support from the community to get out of the house and come and enjoy what we’ve got on offer here in Christchurch, then I think Good Times’s future will be a happy one.’ Sivier says.

Tickets are on sale on Humanitix - a ticketing agency with a difference! 100% of booking fees go directly to charity!

“Our kaupapa is to close the education gap around the world. To get there, we want to make every event a ticket to opportunity to provide education for disadvantaged children.”- Georgia Roberston, New Zealand CEO, Humanitix.

With so many reasons to get out and have a laugh, what are you waiting for?!

Get some tickets!

Phuck Trivia Christmas Special - 11th December, Doors open 6pm, show 7pm - 10pm

https://events.humanitix.com/phuck-trivia-christmas-special

Otautahi Favourites - 19th December, Doors open 6pm, show 8pm - 10.30pm

https://events.humanitix.com/tautahi-favourites

Good Times Boxing Day - 26th December, Doors open 6pm, show 8pm - 10pm

https://events.humanitix.com/good-times-boxing-day-special

© Scoop Media

