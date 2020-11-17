Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Shows Support For White Ribbon Day

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 11:43 am
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt City Council is getting behind the annual White Ribbon Campaign this month with a number of activities and events happening across the city to raise awareness. White Ribbon Day, 25 November, is the international day when people wear a white ribbon to show that they do not condone violence towards women.

As a White Ribbon accredited business, and with Mayor Guppy an ambassador, Upper Hutt City Council is committed to being an employer that supports staff in domestic violence situations or are perpetrators of domestic violence. The Council also promotes awareness amongst staff of domestic violence within the workplace and the community.

This year, the White Ribbon campaign ‘CHALLENGE THE #OUTDATED’ talks about stereotypes that boys and men are handed down from their role models. The things children are taught about ‘how to be a man’ might seem harmless, but actually carry messages that can create a really negative impact.

Mayor Guppy says, “The key message for this year’s campaign is really important. We know that many men have grown up hearing these things and can end up copying these unhealthy attitudes and behaviours—even if they don’t like or agree with them.”

The White Ribbon campaign helps people understand that at their worst, these attitudes and behaviours can lead to violence toward women. This violence affects families, communities, and the whole country.

“21 to 29 November is White Ribbon Week and there a number of events and activities planned that we hope will help raise awareness in our community and give people the courage to help change these unhealthy attitudes and behaviours,” says Mayor Guppy.

The first event is the local White Ribbon Ride on 21 November. A convoy of classic cars and motorbikes, White Ribbon riders and drivers will make their way from St Patrick’s College Silverstream to Upper Hutt School for a rally at 11.30 AM.

Head along to see the riders, watch kapa haka, and to hear local stories from some of the men in our community who are on this journey. There is also a region-wide haka planned, a bouncy castle for the little ones, and food and drinks.

In the lead up to White Ribbon Day on 25 November, Upper Hutt City Council will have a White Ribbon stall in The Mall, an information station at the Upper Hutt Central Library and black and white pom-poms up in Main Street, to help raise awareness.

To find out more about White Ribbon and to take the pledge, go to whiteribbon.org.nz

