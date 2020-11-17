Police Make Arrest Following Earlier Whangārei Incident

Northland Police have arrested a man in relation to an earlier incident in Whangārei where a man allegedly fired shots at Police after failing to stop.

This evening Police located a 24-year-old man at a Whangārei address and he was taken into custody without further incident.

This man is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow (18 November) and will face a number of charges, which will include firearms offences, in relation to this incident.

Police hope this arrest brings some reassurance to the Whangārei community.

We would like to thank them for their support in our investigation today.

I would also like to acknowledge the Police staff who have worked diligently and swiftly brought a resolution to this matter.

Police have been conducted numerous lines of enquiry into this incident today and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

Temporary carriage of firearms is no longer in place for Police in the Whangārei area.

As this matter will now be before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

--- Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander

© Scoop Media

