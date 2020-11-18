Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Named Oceania’s Best Meetings And Conference Destination

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: ATEED

Auckland has been named best meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destination in Oceania at the inaugural World MICE Awards 2020.

The award, part of the World Travel Awards, sees votes cast throughout the year by members of the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry internationally as well as high-end MICE consumers to determine category winners.

Head of Auckland Convention Bureau, Anna Hayward, says the award and nominations for Auckland businesses across other categories is testament to Auckland’s reputation as a desirable business events destination.

“It’s wonderful to have this recognition, indicating that Auckland’s reputation as a leading business events destination still holds strong with international industry and clients, despite the challenges our industry has faced this year.

“When the time is right, we look forward to extending our manaakitanga and seeing the world’s great minds gather here to connect, share knowledge, and create opportunities.”

Two of Auckland’s newest hotels were also nominated in Oceania’s Best New MICE Hotel 2020 category: Park Hyatt Auckland and SO Auckland Hotel. In addition, Crowne Plaza Auckland won New Zealand’s Best MICE Hotel 2020.

Hayward says that while COVID-19 has had a major impact on the business events industry in the short term, the ACB team is working on long lead times to secure wins for Auckland and support clients who are currently in a holding pattern with their event.

“Planning for business events can take place many years in advance and the team is often working on conferences and events that are set to be held in 3-5 years from now, sometimes even further out,” says Hayward.

“COVID-19 has dramatically impacted the global business events sector, with many of our clients postponing their events and borders closed. It has been encouraging to hear from clients who are continuing to plan future business events, with many working hard to reshape their events to a hybrid format.” says Hayward.

Despite the impact on the industry, since March this year ACB has secured 13 events that will take place in 2021 and beyond. These events will contribute an estimated $7.9m to Auckland’s economy and attract over 21,000 visitor nights to support the region’s recovery.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ATEED on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chris Liddell, The RCEP, And Reviving Our Trade With Iran Under Biden

Being nominated by US President Donald Trump to head a key international organisation should have been the kiss of death for any nominee, even before Trump lost his bid for re-election. Throughout his presidency, Trump has done his best to wreck every single multilateral organisation to which the US belonged, including the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation, NATO and Unesco. He has also violated almost every major international treaty the US had signed onto – from the Paris climate change accords to the Iran nuclear deal... More>>

 

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Fake News: 1 In 10 New Zealanders Have Shared Disinformation

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 17 November 2020 – Nearly two thirds of Kiwi respondents (66 percent) believe they’ve encountered disinformation first-hand and 13 percent say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading ... More>>

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 