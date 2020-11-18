Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statue unveiling for ‘Auckland’s founding father’

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Wright Communications

Sir John Logan Campbell: statue unveiling for ‘Auckland’s founding father’ in cornwall park

Cornwall Park, one of Auckland’s most treasured locations, has gained a double life-sized bronze bust of Sir John Logan Campbell, the philanthropic businessman who gifted the land to the people of New Zealand over 100 years ago.

Standing at 3 meters tall, the intricately detailed bronze sculpture of Sir John Logan Campbell took portrait and figurative sculptor Shona Lyon four months to bring to life. With a limited number of grainy photos from the late 1800’s to work from, the biggest challenge for Lyon was transforming Sir John from an old one-dimensional photograph to a 360-degree sculpture.

For Lyon, having the chance to bring one of her most admired people to life has been an incredibly humbling experience. “I’m very grateful. This is a way for us to give back to Sir John in thanks for his donation of Cornwall Park to the people of New Zealand – a place that has given us so much.”

Sir John & Shona Lyon

Growing up in a house that backed onto the expansive greenery of Cornwall Park, Shona Lyon speaks of being equally ecstatic and nervous to create the sculpture of Auckland’s founding Father. “My family has lived in the Greenlane area for the past five generations, so I was both incredibly humbled and incredibly anxious to bring Sir John to life – it was the perfect opportunity to pay my respects to a man who helped to shape the Auckland City we know today.” The Lyon family commissioned the sculpture of Sir John with this history and significance in mind.

Listening to music from the late 1800’s helped Lyon to connect with Sir John’s character as she sculpted. She read books about his life and poured through the photographs of him available in order to channel as much of his personality into the sculpture as possible.

Born in 1817 in Edinburgh, Scotland, John Logan Campbell emigrated to New Zealand at the age of 23. One month after arriving in New Zealand, Sir John lived with Ngāti Tamaterā iwi in Waiomu, Coromandel, during which time he developed a deep respect for Maori society. He then founded a highly profitable trading, importing and auctioneering company named Brown & Campbell Co, the success of which eventually extended and deepened his business influence across Auckland.

Sir John founded Auckland’s first school of art, and served on more than 40 committees, boards, trusts or directorates. No ceremonial occasion in Auckland was complete without his presence. In 1901, at the age of 83, Campbell gifted 425 acres of One Tree Hill to the people of New Zealand, renaming it Cornwall Park.

Prior to this, the site had long enjoyed an important place in the life of the isthmus. Established as major pā in the 1600s, Maungakiekie, which rises above the Park, was later surrounded with extensive gardens feeding up to 5000 people. It became the main pā of Kiwi Tamaki, of Ngāti Whātua, in the mid-1700s, before passing to European ownership in the late 18th century.

Michael Ayrton, the Park Director of Cornwall Park, says the Trust Board are delighted with the sculpture. “It is now 200 years since the birth of Sir John Logan Campbell, and this is an appropriate way to acknowledge him and his tremendous gift of Cornwall Park to the people of New Zealand.”

Sir John ensured Cornwall Park would remain open for the public to enjoy long after his death. His wish was that the park be free for every New Zealander to enjoy, forever. He set up a charitable trust to manage the park, making sure there were enough sources of revenue to keep it going, and employed caretakers and farmers to maintain the land.

To this day, Cornwall Park serves as an oasis in the heart of Auckland City – it is a hub of social and physical activity, weaving together our heritage, ecology, agriculture, and community within its lush landscape. Sir John Logan Campbell’s statue is located just down from the Cornwall Park Bistro and Acacia Cottage.

Shona’s new studio and gallery is now open in Coatesville, and will be open for viewing by appointment in early 2021 – visit www.shonalyon.com for more details.

About Shona Lyon:
Shona Lyon is an Auckland based artist specialised in figurative and portrait sculpture that presents a careful balance of mood, tension and grace. Bronze is her primary medium, though she is also adept in various other media. Lyon's sculptures are based on the principles of sacred geometry and classical sculptural techniques.

For Lyon, fine art was a calling later in life. Sculpture was her medium of choice, and under the tutelage of international sculptor, Martine Vaugel (a Master Sculptor and two-time Rodin award winner) Lyon developed her own style and processes. Lyon now works as a full-time sculptor, producing a range of work from small collectible sculptures through to large scale public and private commissions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wright Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chris Liddell, The RCEP, And Reviving Our Trade With Iran Under Biden

Being nominated by US President Donald Trump to head a key international organisation should have been the kiss of death for any nominee, even before Trump lost his bid for re-election. Throughout his presidency, Trump has done his best to wreck every single multilateral organisation to which the US belonged, including the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation, NATO and Unesco. He has also violated almost every major international treaty the US had signed onto – from the Paris climate change accords to the Iran nuclear deal... More>>

 

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Fake News: 1 In 10 New Zealanders Have Shared Disinformation

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 17 November 2020 – Nearly two thirds of Kiwi respondents (66 percent) believe they’ve encountered disinformation first-hand and 13 percent say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading ... More>>

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 