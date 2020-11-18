Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safer Speed Limits For SH1 Waikuku To Lineside Road, North Canterbury

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 3:03 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reducing speed limits on State Highway 1 (SH1) in North Canterbury to help keep people safer on our roads.

New permanent speed limits from SH1 Waikuku to Lineside Road will come into effect from Tuesday, 15 December 2020.

“No crash resulting in death or serious injury is acceptable, so it’s important we take every opportunity to address the risk,” Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Jim Harland says.

Between August and September 2019, Waka Kotahi consulted the local community and road user groups on safe and appropriate speed limits in an effort to save lives and reduce the number of serious crashes on this stretch of SH1.

“This route is one of the most notorious roads in Canterbury,” says Mr Harland. “In the ten years from 2009 to 2018, six people were killed and 33 were seriously injured in crashes on the road.

“This route is key to accessing Christchurch and lowering speed limits is the most immediate and effective action we can take to help prevent deaths and serious injuries,” he says.

No matter what causes a crash, speed always affects the severity of crash outcomes. Put simply, the speed of impact can be the difference between walking away or being carried away from a crash, says Mr Harland.

“We thank everyone who provided a submission and feedback on the proposed speed limit changes. Together with the community’s insights and our technical review we have been able to make an informed decision on these speed limit changes.”

There are no speed limit changes from 220m south of Cam River bridge to the Lineside Road interchange as construction of a median barrier on this section and further south to Tram Road is to come. Taking into consideration this upcoming project, a revised technical assessment of this section supports 100km/h as a safe and appropriate speed for the road.

These permanent speed limit changes follow engagement with the Police, the AA, other road industry organisations, and consultation with the public.

From 15 December 2020, the permanent speed limits are:

SH1 Waikuku to Lineside Road

Existing

speed limits

New speed limits from 15 December 2020
 

Waikuku township

From 130m north of Waikuku Beach Rd, Waikuku, to 210m south of Gressons Rd, Waikuku

100km/h and 80km/h60km/h

South end of Waikuku township to Pegasus

From 210m south of Gressons Rd to 270m north of Pegasus Blvd

100km/h80km/h

South end of Woodend township to Pineacres

From 140m south of Rangiora Woodend Rd to 220m south of the Cam River Bridge

100km/h80km/h

Pineacres intersection

From 185m north to 220m south of Williams Street

100km/h and variable 70km/h80km/h and variable 60km/h
  • Please note, there is no change to the speed limit from 220m south of the Cam River Bridge to Lineside Road, as construction of a median barrier on this section and further south to Tram Road is to come. Taking into consideration this upcoming project, a revised technical assessment of this section supports 100km/h as a safe and appropriate speed.

