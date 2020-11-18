Blockage - Akatarawa Road - Wellington
Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Akatarawa Road is currently blocked following a
single-vehicle crash.
Police recevied a report around
4:10pm that a truck has crashed into a bank around 2kms
north of the summit.
There are no reports of injuries
however both lanes are blocked and motorists are advised to
avoid the road at
present.
