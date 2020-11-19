Alfriston Road Homicide: Police Name Victim Involved And Continue Appeal For Vehicle Sightings

Police conducting a homicide enquiry following the discovery of a body in a vehicle on Alfriston Road two weeks ago can now formally name the victim involved.

Police have been investigating since the discovery of the body on the morning of 4 November.

We can now confirm the victim was Chontel Wiki-O’Brien, aged 23, of Clendon.

The investigation team are continuing to support Chontel's whānau and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The homicide enquiry into Chontel's death is still ongoing.

As part of our enquiries Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of the white Mitsubishi Outlander found on Alfriston Road.

Today we are releasing an image of this type of vehicle as part of our appeal.

Police are particularly interested in sightings of the white Mitsubishi Outlander in the Manurewa and Takanini area leading up to Chontel's tragic death.

The Mitsubishi has also been sighted in and around Weymouth during the day on Tuesday 3 November.

It has also been sighted on Holmes Road in Manurewa and in an industrial area of Takanini, near Oakleigh Avenue, late on the night of 3 November and in the early hours of 4 November.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or who may have information regarding the circumstances of Chontel’s death is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 201104/8333.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including any images, on the NZ Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/alfriston-road-homicide-police-name-victim-involved-and-continue-appeal-vehicle

