Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weather-go-round With Repeating Low

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: MetService

Throughout this week, a passing low cooled temperatures back to their climatological average, after a burst of warm conditions, and brought a spell of rain or showers to all regions. This weekend, MetService is forecasting a similar low pressure system to bring similar weather impacts: more rain to the west, strong northwesterlies to the east, and a temperature drop.

Before this new low arrives, most kiwis can plan for a settled and sunny end to the working week, although there looks to be some showers building in the central and southern South Island.

On Saturday, a deepening depression rushes past the lower South Island. Much like the previous weather system it will sling a band of rain and strong northwest wind up the country. The western South Island will get a brief but intense spell of rain, while east of the Alps blustery and warm nor’westers swing around to strong and cooler sou’westers. The Black Ferns game in Nelson may unfortunately be a damp affair, as the rain looks to reach the area early evening.

Meanwhile, the North Island continues with mostly fine weather on Saturday, although winds will strengthen from Taranaki southwards, and late showers will also pepper these southern regions. On Sunday a band of showers whisks through all areas. MetService meteorologist Angus Hines explains “Urban centres are likely to see an hour or two of rain at most, although the wet weather could linger longer in the mountain ranges, so any weekend trampers need to be prepared for that, as they always should be.”

By the time the weekend comes to a close, the majority of Aotearoa will have returned to settled weather. This ought to last through Monday but things look to change by the middle of the week, as a heavy rain bringer approaches from the Tasman Sea. The timing of the rain next week, and the areas most likely to be targeted, are still under scrutiny by our meteorological team, so keep an eye on the forecasts in the coming days to see if you will be affected.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Fake News: 1 In 10 New Zealanders Have Shared Disinformation

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 17 November 2020 – Nearly two thirds of Kiwi respondents (66 percent) believe they’ve encountered disinformation first-hand and 13 percent say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading ... More>>

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 