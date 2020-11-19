Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Partnership In Action Wins Social Impact Award

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 2:29 pm
Hamilton City Council

A fast-tracked project which re-opened a section of Hamilton’s river path and provided work for 50 people after the COVID-19 lockdown has won Hamilton City Council the 2020 Infrastructure New Zealand Excellence in Social Impact Award.

The award was announced last night at a gala dinner as part of the ReBuilding Nations Symposium in Auckland.

Mayor Paula Southgate said she was “hugely proud” of the team which pulled the project together under extreme pressure.

“This recognises the practical, can-do attitude and commitment of all involved. And it shows again that our city can and does achieve much more by actively seeking opportunities to work alongside partners in an innovative way.”

Earlier this year Hamilton secured $1.5M in funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). The funding supported immediate works to create jobs for people unemployed because of COVID-19.

Within days, Council had planning under way to use the funds to repair and re-open the Te Awa River Ride path in Hamilton between London Street and Bryce Street which has been closed due to slips since mid-2018. Funding was also used to replant and enhance the existing path from Hamilton Parade to the Waikato Museum.

Council, in partnership with Schick Civil Construction, sourced workers for the project from the Ministry of Social Development, with a focus on employing those who were out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another aim of the project was to provide workers with skills they could use in future employment. Workers completed the Council’s five-day Road Ready training programme aimed at preparing workers for careers in the construction sector and equipping them with transferrable skills they could use for life.

Recognising the importance of the Waikato’s awa (rivers and waterways) to iwi, Council partnered with Waikato-Tainui and Ngati Haua Mahi Trust to deliver the training programme and project.

Award judge, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and award-winning social and sustainable procurement expert Alice Bray said the Te Awa River Path was an excellent example of an infrastructure initiative that has gone above and beyond to enable outstanding economic, social and cultural outcomes.

“Te Awa River project captured the heart of the Excellence in Social Impact Award. The swift action and leadership taken by all involved in the Te Awa River project resulted in positive change for the 50 individuals impacted, their whānau and wider community,” she said.

Mayor Southgate says the project delivered wins on every level.

“Our stunning river pathway has been enhanced, we created jobs and long-term employment opportunities through training, and we sourced government funding that has directly benefited our city and our residents,” she says.

“Most importantly, we have demonstrated yet again the value of powerful partnerships to deliver the best outcomes for our people and our city. I’m proud and very grateful to all involved.”

