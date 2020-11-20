Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Award-winning Don't Guess The Yes Campaign Begins

Friday, 20 November 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

If they’re out of it, they’re not up for it — that’s the message from Wellington Police in the lead up to summer and the festive season.

The fourth annual Don’t Guess the Yes campaign begins today to change attitudes and behaviours towards alcohol consumption and sexual consent.

Its success over the last three years was last night recognised at Police’s National Investigations Awards, with the Wellington Area Investigations Team taking out the Investigative Excellence — Team Prevention Award.

The campaign features posters and social media content to help ensure partygoers make better decisions with their sexual partners.

Don’t Guess the Yes workshop training and discussion empowers hospitality staff to recognise and take action when they see inappropriate or risky behaviour.

The initiative — run in conjunction with Hospitality New Zealand, RespectEd Aotearoa, Wellington City Council and with support from Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association and Massey at Wellington Students’ Association — targets young people under 30 years old who frequent Wellington central bars and clubs.

“Just last month Wellington Police launched Operation Emerald in response to a number of complaints of sexual assault in Wellington City,” Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn says.

"As we head into the festive period, it’s important for everyone to remember this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“Wellington Police and our partners are committed to helping prevent this type of crime by creating awareness and encouraging people to change their attitudes around sexual consent, particularly when alcohol is involved.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends, loved ones and fellow Wellingtonians are safe this summer, so remember, don’t guess the yes.”

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, 04 801 6655.

