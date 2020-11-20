Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Navy Mates, Family Inspire RNZN Sailor Of The Year

Friday, 20 November 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

An Australian-born Samoan with a head for the complex world of logistics and a heart for his family has been named the Royal New Zealand Navy Sailor of the Year.

Leading Logistics Supply Specialist (LLSS) Peter Siulai, 27, from New Lynn in Auckland, is a sailor of professionalism, skill, enthusiasm, dedication and resilience – the epitome of the values expected of the modern sailor, according to Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor.

LLSS Siulai said the award was a “massive shock” and he was still taking it in.

As a youngster, he moved with his parents to Auckland, along with his two sisters and a brother. He attended Kelston Boys’ High School, and participated in its services academy programme.

“I originally wanted to be a police officer but they weren’t recruiting teenagers fresh out of high school and advised me to get some life experience with the Defence Force,” he said.

“The Navy sounded like the one for me - travelling but I could still be in Auckland, close to my family.”

He enlisted in 2013.

“The Navy was a faster pace than the academy - and not just the physical side. There’s some things you can’t prepare for.”

LLSS Siulai had to remind himself at times why he had been motivated to join, including having a stable career and being the first in the family to join the military.

“Also I didn’t want the embarrassment of going home early, and living with the ‘what-ifs’.”

It was a decision he hadn’t regretted, he said.

As a Logistics Supply Specialist, LLSS Siulai was responsible for ordering and providing equipment and stores for their ships or on shore, and his role had taken him to sea on HMNZS Hawea and Te Mana.

“It’s a really family-oriented kind of branch. You get exposed to a lot of deployment planning and you learn some of the ins and outs of most trades.

“And everyone wants to be friends with people in logistics branch.”

Being Sailor of the Year involves being a voice and driving initiatives for junior sailors, as well as a VIP escort at events. Sailors of the Year are given an overseas study tour, although that will be postponed because of COVID-19.

LLSS Siulai likes the sense of purpose the Navy has given him.

“There’s a feeling of belonging, of getting into the uniform each day and being proud to wear it. Then there’s the camaraderie, the people you meet and the bonds you make, across the Defence Force.”

His family was also a big driver for him and he contributed his share of “putting food on the table”, he said.

“For my family, Sunday is about church and a big lunch with friends and loved ones around. Everything I’ve done so far, I’ve done for my family.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>

Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On

Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 