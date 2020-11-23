Name Release - Fatal Crash, Omihi
Monday, 23 November 2020, 6:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on SH1, Omihi, on Thursday 19
November.
He was Grant Raymond Dellow, 55, of
Kaiapoi.
Police extend their sympathies to his family
and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
