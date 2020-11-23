The Aroha Is All In The Detail In Ruapehu

Kayaking at the Kaiwhakauka Waterfall.

A fresh new marketing campaign kicks off the summer season for Visit Ruapehu. Developed in partnership with award-winning Auckland based agency RUN, the bespoke campaign is a true testament to the unforgettable moments awaiting manuhiri in the region.

‘The Aroha Is All In The Detail’ speaks to the benefit of slowing down when things in your life always seem to be speeding up. The concept revolves around the element of a memory, that one thing that we remember that anchors us to that feeling, that moment in time.

Aligned with Ruapehu’s vision to create a thriving and sustainable visitor economy for the region that enhances the lives of visitors and residents alike, the campaign highlights those important heartfelt moments - taking time to be with, connect and care for nature in New Zealand’s first National Park.

“Tourism in Ruapehu, and around the world, will not return to how it was. This campaign is a new way of connecting to a new type of traveller in this new ‘COVID’ world – where people seek a true connection with our people and places,” explains Visit Ruapehu General Manager Jo Kennedy.

“It’s an opportunity to leave a part of themselves with us and find a sense of belonging here. To do their bit for our communities and landscapes, and to take a part of us with them in their hearts and minds when they return home,” adds Kennedy.

June 2020 research commissioned from Kantar showed that 62% of North Islanders have a fond memory of a moment or a visit to the Ruapehu region with respondents quoting times of “coffee in the sun looking at Mt Ngāuruhoe, bliss “ , “kayaking down the Whanganui River and stopping for a rest with a fantail coming to join us”, “feeling so stoked with myself for completing the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and sharing a cold beer with mates” Sarah Williams, Visit Ruapehu’s Marketing Manager understands the needs of high-value visitors who are looking to experience more than just a few days away.

“We are blessed here in Ruapehu that we have so much more to offer those looking to take time out, centre themselves and truly appreciate what’s important in life. We hope that ‘The Aroha Is All In The Detail’ campaign resonates with people who will come and visit us and thrive from exploring Our Greater Outdoors. In addition to taking in the grand landscapes and unique experiences, Ruapehu is a place of welcoming people and fantastic stories full of aroha.”

The campaign kicked off over the weekend and will continue through to the end of the year, with visitors encouraged to share their moments online using #FindYourAroha and to check out an awesome range of summer specials available on https://www.visitruapehu.com/the-aroha.

Camping at the Ruatiti Domain, Ruapehu.

