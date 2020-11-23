Man Dies After Tree Fall Near Paeroa
A man has died after a tree fell on him at a rural property near Paeroa this morning.
Police were called about 11:10am.
Police remain in attendance and WorkSafe will be advised.
A man has died after a tree fell on him at a rural property near Paeroa this morning.
Police were called about 11:10am.
Police remain in attendance and WorkSafe will be advised.
Evidently, a year is not a long time in politics. The National Party for example, has just chosen to end this year much as it began it: riven by factions, leaking like a sieve, saddled with a party leader unlikely to lead them into election 2023, and having just chosen to re-install Peter Goodfellow as party president, despite his reluctance to take any responsibility for the party’s dismal election performance.
In other words, National appears determined not to learn from his past mistakes... More>>
RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA
The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>
Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines
Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>
Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now
National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>
New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>
Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On
Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>
Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport
Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>