Regenerative Recovery Advisory Group

Re-imagining Queenstown Lakes District’s economy and community wellbeing has been the work of the Regenerative Recovery Advisory Group (RRAG) during the second half of 2020.

This group of diverse individuals from across the district was asked to seek new direction and challenge existing thinking as it reviews ideas for the community’s future. It will contribute to Council’s Diversification Plan and integrate with Vision 2050 and He MahereKahurutaka, Council’s 2021-31 Ten Year Plan.

“Think of the RRAG as both a think tank to assess and understand the challenge of our Covid-impacted community and an incubator to support innovative ideas and help turn them into actions,” says RRAG Chair Simon Telfer.

“We have firmly held to a holistic view of community wellbeing that considers economic, social, cultural, and environmental dimensions,” Simon says. “While economic diversification has been an early focus, our foundational work has highlighted that a long term, regenerative recovery needs to be much broader. Building leadership, institutions, collaboration and community engagement are key to resilience”.

The Group’s outputs to date include scenario planning to imagine the District’s best and worst future outcomes, based on various environmental, economic, social and growth factors. It has also adopted a strategic framework for evaluating emerging ideas that aligns with globally accepted standards for regenerative wellbeing.

The latest piece of foundational work is an assessment of the conditions required for new ideas to grow roots and thrive in the region. The first external initiative instigated by the RRAG is a technology training and employment concept that is currently undergoing further due diligence.

The RRAG is an independent, community-led group working in partnership with the QLDC. It was formed in June, has met fortnightly and will continue through to mid

2021. For more on the group and its membership, see https://www.qldc.govt.nz/recovery/regenerative-recovery-advisory-group.

© Scoop Media

