It’s Going To Be A Very Welly Christmas This Weekend

The annual A Very Welly Christmas event will take over the CBD for two days of whānau friendly fun and festivities – and everyone’s invited.

It’s been a challenging year, but the next few months will see events and activities energising, entertaining and engaging the city, its people, and its economy – and A Very Welly Christmas kicks it all off this weekend.

For two days along Lambton Quay and some surrounding streets, there’ll be an ice rink, foam cannon, face painting, food trucks, kiddie crafts, carols, performers and of course Santa will make an appearance – and be welcoming visitors to his grotto.

The Christmas spirit will be alive and kicking with this event, and the exciting new Love Local initiative launched last week says Mayor Andy Foster.

“A Very Welly Christmas is a popular and long established event on the capital’s calendar, and all the usual crowd pleaser activities and performers will be back for all to enjoy – with some new treats to make the festivities even more vibrant, accessible, and unique.

“We encourage everyone to head to the event by public transport, by foot or bike, and for those who need to drive there’s also two-free hours parking over the weekend available in Clifton Car Park as part of our Love Local campaign.”

A Very Welly Christmas runs from midday on both Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th November. Road closures will apply along Lambton Quay, plus Balance, Stout, Waring Taylor, Johnson and Brandon Streets from midnight Friday 27 November to midnight Sunday 29 November.

After the days’ festivities wind down on Saturday, the carols start from 5-7pm at Midland Park, so grab a blanket and some kai, and get ready to falalalala into the evening.

The full event map, schedule, alternate bus routes and road closures information can be found at www.averywellychristmas.co.nz, and keep an eye on our social media channels for latest updates and weather details.

New Zealand is currently in Alert Level 1 and the risks of community exposure at this level is low. In this environment there is no government restrictions on gatherings, indoors or out, and guidelines and codes have been developed for events to further reduce any transmission risks should the unlikely incidence of COVID exposure at an event occur.

The public is asked to avoid the event if they are unwell or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19. Hand sanitiser stations will be available, and use the tracer app QR codes dotted around the area.

The Love Local campaign sees the Christmas celebrations continue throughout December with a love local pop-up shop opening on the corner of Willis and Mercer streets – featuring a number of artisan offerings like Fix & Fogg.

There’ll be a free Shop-on Shop-off bus where everyone can explore the city and shop local by jumping on a city loop bus running between the Wellington Railway Station – Lambton Quay – Courtenay Place on weekends.

And, there’ll be a line-up of artists entertaining everyone in the CBD with live music and performances throughout the city.

Find out more about the Love Local campaign at wellington.govt.nz/lovelocalchristmas.

