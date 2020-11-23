Decking The City With Christmas Delight

Christmas is coming to Nelson’s city centre as Santa’s elves prepare his grotto, new decorations arrive and a resplendent Christmas tree is chosen.

The crowning glory of this year’s Nelson City Council Christmas decorations is a live Christmas tree, which will be installed and decorated at the top of Trafalgar St on 9–10 December.

The tree stands at more than 6-metres tall and will be adorned with decorations including lights, baubles, stars and Christmas cracker decorations made with the help of Community Art Works.

The tree is going up a little later than the street decorations, which will be installed from 30 November, to ensure its continued vibrancy through to the big day.

New to the decoration collection this year is a series of Kiwiana Christmas-themed flags, which will be hung from the flag poles throughout the city centre.

Joining them will be 1m wide tree wraps, adorned with images of birds, and 1.5m wide festive wreaths.

Santa’s Christmas Grotto, complete with elves, a walkthrough Christmas diorama, a mailbox for letters to Santa and of course, the big man himself, opens in the former Urban Beach shop on Trafalgar St on Wednesday 9 December.

Santa will be available for photos in the grotto from 11.30am-3.30pm from Wednesday-Saturday 9-12 December and 16-19 December.

Acting Group Manager Community Services Mark Preston-Thomas said he was looking forward to seeing some festive sparkle in the streets.

“It really feels like Christmas once the decorations start going up, and we hope they bring cheer to our community too.”

Other Christmas activities are planned and are being collated on the Uniquely Nelson website uniquelynelson.nz/christmas-in-the-city. Check back regularly for updates. Events will also be posted on Council’s Facebook page.

