Light Aircraft Crash, Kaitoke
Monday, 23 November 2020, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a light aircraft crash this
afternoon in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt.
Police received a
report about 1.50pm that an aircraft had been witnessed
crashing in the area.
A search was initiated and the
craft and its occupant were located late this
afternoon.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been
notified and the death will be referred to the
Coroner.
