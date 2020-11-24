Name Release - Fatal Crash, Opotoki
Police can now name the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Bridge Street, Opotiki on 20 November.
He was 49-year-old David Jonathan Kanuta, of Opotiki.
Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.
Evidently, a year is not a long time in politics. The National Party for example, has just chosen to end this year much as it began it: riven by factions, leaking like a sieve, saddled with a party leader unlikely to lead them into election 2023, and having just chosen to re-install Peter Goodfellow as party president, despite his reluctance to take any responsibility for the party’s dismal election performance.
In other words, National appears determined not to learn from his past mistakes... More>>
National: Leader’s Speech At Annual General Meeting
Good morning delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge the party president, regional chairs, board members, National Party staff, our MPs, our candidates, and most importantly, you – the delegates, ... More>>
RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA
The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>
Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines
Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>
Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team
“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>
APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>
Oranga Tamariki Report: Government Must Transfer Power To Māori - Children's Commissioner
The Children's Commissioner is calling for an urgent and significant transformation of Oranga Tamariki - and is telling the government to commit to a transfer of power to Māori. More>>