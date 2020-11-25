Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Orchestra Wellington Takes On View From Olympus In Record-Breaking Season

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 8:45 am
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington

Orchestra Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre.

Orchestra Wellington will see 2020 off in style with a final concert of Olympian proportions.

And when the capital's very own orchestra takes the stage to perform John Psathas' View from Olympus on Saturday 5th December it will become the only one in the world to complete its 2020 season.

The global pandemic has had a significant effect on the performing arts. Orchestras throughout the world have been forced to cancel concerts, and adapt to the ever-changing health restrictions.

Uniquely, Orchestra Wellington has managed to keep its 2020 subscription series in tack, and will be the only professional orchestra in the world to present its entire subscription series, when it concludes the season on the 5th of December.

"This is a significant achievement, made possible by our nation's response to the crisis, the flexible and creative approach taken by the orchestra, and the understanding of our wonderful audience", says Music Director, Marc Taddei.

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone, including musicians. We're proud to be able to make a little bit of history in Wellington this month.”

New Zealand composer John Psathas, who is Orchestra Wellington's composer-in-residence, wrote View from Olympus for global percussion superstar, Dame Evelyn Glennie.

The double concerto for percussion and piano takes listeners on a journey through the world of Greek percussion styles and playing techniques with outstanding soloists Michael Houstoun and Jeremy Fitzsimons.

For the percussion part, Houghton Bay resident, Jeremy Fitzsimons, of Strike-fame and Orchestra Wellington’s principal percussionist, is replacing Australian Claire Edwardes.

The orchestra will complete its season highlighting the music of the great romantic Sergei Rachmaninoff, performing his much loved 2nd Symphony.

"We're inviting Wellingtonians to be part of history on Saturday, December 5th," says Taddei. "It'll be a rousing finish to an epic year of music making."

Taddei will announce Orchestra Wellington’s 2021 programme during the concert. Concertgoers are invited to a special pre-concert talk by John Psathas.

