Crash On State Highway 5 – Ngatira, Rotorua - National Alerts
Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At about 10.40am this morning a crash has occurred
between a milk tanker and a mowing tractor on SH5
approximately 25km out of Rotorua.
The drivers of both
vehicles are currently trapped.
The road is blocked
while emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists
planning to use the route are advised to delay travel until
further notice or choose an alternative
route.
There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>