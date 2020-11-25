Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland To Host Women In Police Conference For First Time

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 11:43 am
The spotlight will be on Auckland in 2023 when the city welcomes the International Association of Women in Police (IAWP) Annual Conference for the first time.

The Australasian Council of Women and Policing Inc. (ACWAP) and the New Zealand Police (NZP) have joined forces to bring the five-day conference to Auckland.

The event is set to attract more than 600 senior police, researchers and policy makers from around the world – all dedicated to strengthening the profile and inclusion of women in the Police.

Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB), a division of Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED) with support from Tourism New Zealand, has worked alongside New Zealand Police and representatives from Australasia to secure the world-class conference for the region.

Worth an estimated $1.3m to the local economy, the conference offers a vital boost for the region’s visitor economy.

Head of ACB Anna Hayward says conferences like IAWP bring more than just economic benefit to the region.

“Business events provide benefits for both Auckland and New Zealand. Beyond the economic value, these events provide a platform for our local talent to collaborate and share knowledge with experts from across the globe, which leaves a lasting impact on our community,” Hayward says.

“At the same time, business events play a key part in Auckland’s economic recovery. Not only does it give the region a domestic and international profile, but it also supports the local accommodation, hospitality and tourism sectors.”

New Zealand Police Executive Director People Operations Kaye Ryan says the 2023 IAWP Conference will offer an important platform for New Zealand to showcase its expertise in policing and increase greater diversity in the profession.

“New Zealand Police is thrilled to have secured the right to host this world-class conference for the first time in September 2023,” Ryan says.

“We recognise the value different perspectives and experiences bring to our organisation of 14,000 people. By reflecting the communities we serve and appreciating different thinking, we are best placed to prevent crime, reduce harm and advance our vision of being the safest country.

“The joint IAWP and ACWAP conference will further promote diversity and inclusion and provide an exceptional development opportunity for our staff and all delegates.”

Tourism New Zealand’s Global Manager Business Events Lisa Gardiner says conferences of this nature is a positive signal for the sector.

“It will give a much-needed boost to our business events sector just knowing that we have great events like this in the pipeline.

“The sector contributes so much to New Zealand, not just in economic terms. Gathering together the world’s top women in police to New Zealand to share their knowledge will have long lasting benefits for Kiwis.”

