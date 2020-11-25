Weather - NPDC Update
11am update
- A severe weather event has resulted in surface flooding and sewerage overflows around some parts of the District.
- Residents are urged to slow down, take care and drive to the conditions and to not swim or collect kai from some waterways.
- Our emergency response team has been mobilised and public health warnings signs will be put up.
- We have crews on the ground, to tidy up any rain related debris or drainage issues.
- More heavy rain is forecast for today and overnight.
- Investment in our ageing water network is a key consideration for our next 10-Year Plan and will help ensure our system can perform during severe weather events like this.
Closed roads
- Huatoki Plaza by the river and the Puke Ariki under pass in central New Plymouth are closed due to the river rising.
- Calvert road in Moturoa is closed.
· Brougham St is about to be closed.
- Egmont Road between Katere and Henwood roads, please take care.
Sewerage overflows
· Nga Motu beach pump station is overflowing.
· Te Henui pump station is overflowing, please keep clear of East End and Fitzroy beaches.
· Huatoki pump station has overflowed.
· All Waitara and Inglewood wastewater is going into storage.
· Glen Avon, the river is coming into the pump station.
· Our historic Wastewater Treatment Plant is in overdrive, pumping around 1,300 litres a second and operating to its maximum capacity but coping.