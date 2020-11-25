Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrowtown Memorial Pool All Set For Another Summer Season

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Arrowtown’s much-loved community swimming pool opens for another summer season on Monday 30 November.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) installed a new LPG heating system at the open-air facility last year which means early-season swimmers will enjoy water heated to a target temperature of 27 degrees.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick acknowledged the opening of Arrowtown Memorial Pool marked the real start of summer for many locals.

“Our pool crew has been working hard to spruce the place up after its winter hibernation and get everything ready for Monday. We’re planning even more events, inflatables, toys and pool parties for the community to enjoy this year, and regulars will also notice that the change rooms have had a fresh lick of paint,” he said.

“Prices have increased slightly to help cover Council’s recent investment but adult and child entry is still only $4.00 and $2.00 respectively, and a family season pass at $100 offers good value for more than three months’ swimming and splashing in the sun.”

Arrowtown Swimming Club is hosting a registration day on Saturday 5 December.

“Joining your local club is a great way to make the most of the season, so head down on Saturday for a fun swim, sausage sizzle and a chance to meet the committee to find out more,” said Mr Battrick.

Arrowtown Memorial Pool’s normal opening hours are 11.00am-6.00pm every day except Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve when the pool will close at 5.00pm, and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when it will be closed all day.

Swimmers can find the latest information regarding special events and unexpected changes to opening hours, for example due to bad weather, on QLDC Sport and Recreation’s Facebook page (@QLDCSportRec) and a dedicated Instagram feed (@arrowtown_memorial_pool).

A full list of entry prices, online membership registration, and a daily timetable showing group bookings and which lanes are reserved for public swimming are available on the QLDC website https://www.qldc.govt.nz/recreation/swim

Arrowtown Memorial Pool will close for the season on 7 March 2021.

