Arrests Made Following Aggravated Burglary Incident, Invercargill

Invercargill Police today executed a number of search warrants in response to an aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

Three men — aged 31, 36 and 39 — with gang connections were arrested in relation to the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday 19 November.

They have been charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping and are due to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

A 36-year-old man arrested yesterday will reappear in court on Friday on numerous charges, including aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and firearms charges.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges.

Police would like to thank members of the public who assisted with the investigation.

The swift response to this offending shows Police will not tolerate this sort of behaviour in the Southland community.

Anyone who witnesses or has any information about gang activity is urged to report it to Police.

We are always closely scrutinising gang activity in our area and will take a firm and proactive approach to any offending.

--- Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird

