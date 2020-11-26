Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland City Centre Project Wins Major Sustainability Award

Thursday, 26 November 2020, 5:46 am
Press Release: ACE New Zealand

The Access for Everyone (A4E) project received a sustainability award at the 55th ACE Awards held in Auckland on 25 November 2020.

Consultant MRCagney’s multi disciplinary technical expertise, knowledge and an in-depth analysis of Auckland’s public transport, road, walking and cycling networks was instrumental in the development of the A4E concept.

The project aimed to deliver sustainable outcomes, not only in the traditional sense of reducing emissions and air pollution but also in future-focussed transport planning by shifting to low or zero-emission public transport and active travel options.

The outcome from the project was a proposal to reorder the priorities of Auckland’s city centre streets, which would allow more people to move through the city and contribute to the Government's policy on emissions reduction.

MRCagney conducted a trial of the A4E concept in Auckland’s High Street, which saw on-street parking replaced with temporary kerb extensions which created more space for pedestrians. This step-change in the use of city space received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.

The project delivers not only immediate sustainable benefits but also long-term improvements on asset life, air pollution reductions, and improved quality of life and amenity and health for those who choose to live, work, and visit the central city.

A4E demonstrates a highly innovative approach to transport planning and urban design and offers Auckland's central city a progressive and sustainable future.

ACE New Zealand CEO Paul Evans said "Auckland Council saw this project as an opportunity for sustainability and future-focused thinking that would lead change for Aucklanders. It is hoped that A4E will be a catalyst for the transformation of space in Auckland's CBD where active travel modes (walking, cycling, scootering) and public transport will become a priority."

MRCagney developed the Access for Everyone project for the client Auckland Council.

About the awards:

The ACE Awards recognise consulting and engineering projects that achieve the highest level of innovation and excellence that result in outstanding outcomes. The judging panel evaluates the submissions, conducts client interviews and tours project sites. This work is then reviewed by a group of peers, which makes the Awards the pinnacle of achievement in the consulting and engineering sector. In 2020, 25 projects were submitted from a broad range of disciplines.

For a full list of award winners and photos for use by media visit www.acenz.org.nz/winners

