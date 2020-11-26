World-Leading Kiwi Space Radar Structure Wins Major Award

The world-leading LeoLabs Kiwi Space radar structure in Naseby, Central Otago has picked up GOLD at the 55th ACE Awards held in Auckland on 25 November 2020.

US-based LeoLabs engaged Ruamoko Solutions as its primary consulting engineering firm on the project.

The structure forms part of a global network of phased-array radars that enable the collection of high-resolution data for the tracking of thousands of objects in lower earth orbit, some as small as 20mm in diameter.

As a "first of its kind" there were no standard solutions, so this project required an innovative, client-focused attitude. The design had to meet exact tolerances, the structure was located at a remote location, and the components were sourced from around the world.

The work was completed to a world-class standard, and LeoLabs has committed to working with Ruamoko for the design of their new radar projects around the world in the future.

ACE New Zealand CEO Paul Evans said "This was an incredibly complex and exacting project with every single element considered in detail to determine its impact on the project. Ruamoko's innovative solutions ultimately dictated the final form, accuracy and performance of the radar and its data."

Ruamako Solutions carried out the design of the Kiwi Space Radar Structure project for the client, LeoLabs Inc.

About the awards:

The ACE Awards recognise consulting and engineering projects that achieve the highest level of innovation and excellence that result in outstanding outcomes. The judging panel evaluates the submissions, conducts client interviews and tours project sites. This work is then reviewed by a group of peers, which makes the Awards the pinnacle of achievement in the consulting and engineering sector. In 2020, 25 projects were submitted from a broad range of disciplines.

© Scoop Media

