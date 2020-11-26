Serious Crash – Otorohanga Road, State Highway 3 - Waikato
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 6:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
25 November
Emergency services are
responding to a two-vehicle crash on Otorohanga
Road.
Police were advised at about 6:31pm
The
road is closed and diversions will be in place.
More
information will be released when
confirmed.
