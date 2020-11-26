Regional Council Chairman Calls For Calm
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 6:25 am
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chairman, Rex Graham, has
expressed dismay at some of the comments and the obvious
level of deep hurt being felt as a result of the Regional
Council’s decision making on the question of Maori seats.
It wasn’t the outcome that many of us wanted or expected
but we all need to take a deep breath, calm down and stop
abusing each other. It's not going to help us develop a way
forward and sort this out.
What we need from here is a
respectful debate on an issue that has been ignored for 180
years as Maori have been marginalised at the decision making
table of local government. However, the future can only be
built on a positive view of future partnership, generosity
and goodwill to one another.”
“HBRC is committed
to continuing dialogue and working with tangata whenua to
solve the issues of representation and go forward together
for the benefit of our entire community,” added Mr
Graham.
