Hawke's Bay Regional Council Funds $100,000 For Flood Relief

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has voted to contribute $100,000 to the Napier City Mayoral Relief Response Fund to help people buy essential items that aren’t covered by insurance or other agencies.

At a council meeting yesterday, the councillors agreed the hardship grant will be funded by the Regional Disaster Damage Reserve.

Regional Council chief executive James Palmer says the council acknowledges the enormous hardship faced by 100 families who were left without homes as a result of the flood on November 9 this year.

“We hope that this grant helps alleviate the emotional and financial stress experienced by individuals and families.”

Chairman Rex Graham says the flooding was a serious disaster for Napier.

“When you have an existing housing crisis, and then a flood that displaces 100 families who can't go back to their homes, this is a significant event. This is a way we can help.”

Central Government has also contributed $100,000 to the fund.

The Regional Council holds $2.13 million in the Regional Disaster Damage Reserve for the costs of recovery in a disaster.

Given there was a local state of emergency declared, this funding became available for the Napier flood event.

© Scoop Media

