Saturday A Standout For Most

MetService is forecasting several low pressure systems to bring unsettled weather to parts of New Zealand between now and the end of November. However, most places should get a spell of fine weather on Saturday as a brief ridge of high pressure moves across the country.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says, “Saturday is looking like the best day in terms of country-wide fine weather. The timing of the ridge on Saturday looks perfect to bring fine weather for events such as Beers at the Basin in Wellington and the Mitre 10 Cup rugby final in Auckland. There should also be a noticeable drop in humidity over the North Island compared to the last couple of days.”

In the meantime, a low is moving slowly east over the North Island today (Thursday), bringing high humidity and showers to most of the North Island and top of the South Island. Some of the showers could be heavy with thunderstorms.

As the low moves away to the east on Friday it allows a cooler southwest change to move over the country. This brings showers as the change progresses northwards, with the potential for thunderstorms and hail in the east of the South Island, before the ridge brings a period of fine weather on Saturday.

“The cooler air left behind from the southwest change could make for a frosty start on Saturday for inland parts of the lower South Island,” says Glassey.

The fine weather doesn’t last long for the majority. From late Saturday through to Monday, two more low pressure systems from the Tasman Sea sweep across New Zealand in quick succession bringing rain and strong winds to many places. Check metservice.com for more details.

